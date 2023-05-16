Xbox Game Pass gains FIFA 23, Railway Empire 2, Planet of Lana, and more in latest wave

As we cross over to the second half of May, Microsoft is delivering a another fresh batch of games to Xbox Game Pass subscribers. As the announcement from yesterday confirmed, this second Game Pass wave of the month also includes FIFA 23.

The new announcement carried these games:

FIFA 23 (Console and PC) EA Play – Available today

(Console and PC) EA Play – Available today Eastern Exorcist (Console and PC) – May 18

(Console and PC) – May 18 Ghostlore (Console) – May 18

(Console) – May 18 Planet of Lana (Console and PC) – May 23

(Console and PC) – May 23 Cassette Beasts (Console) – May 25

(Console) – May 25 Massive Chalice (Cloud and Console) – May 25

(Cloud and Console) – May 25 Railway Empire 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 25

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 25 Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Console and PC) – May 30

Like in most months, there are day-one arrivals this time too. It's Railway Empire 2 and Planet of Lana that are having day-one launches onto Game Pass platforms for no extra cost.

As new games arrive, several older entries are going away from the service. Here are the titles leaving on May 31:

Europa Universalis (PC)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Cloud, Console, and PC)

FIFA 21 (Console and PC) EA Play

Floppy Knights (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

With May's second wave out of the way, expect the next Xbox Game Pass reveal to arrive in early June. Microsoft is also hyping up its upcoming Xbox Games Showcase as a prime location for brand-new Game Pass announcements. Don't forget that a new friend referral program is now available for subscribers too, offering 14 days of PC Game Pass access.