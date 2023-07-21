Get these 1TB internal SSDs at their rock bottom lowest prices ever on Amazon

If you have an older PC or even a PlayStation 5 game console, there's never been a better time to quickly expand your storage with a 1TB internal SSD product. Right now, you can get one for under $50 on Amazon from a number of different companies.

Western Digital's WD_Black division is currently selling the 1TB SN770 internal SSD on Amazon for just $45.99, which is its all-time low price. The PCIe Gen4.0 SSD has a read speed of up to 5,150 MB/s.

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus internal SSD is also being sold at its all-time low price on Amazon. It is currently listed at $49.99, which is $10 off its normal $59.99 price tag. It has read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,300 MB/s. It also has a 600 TBW (Terabits written) lifetime use.

If you want to get something that's priced even lower, there's the PNY CS2230 1TB internal SSD. This Gen3 product is currently priced at $43.99 on Amazon. It has read speeds of up to 3,300 MB/s and write speeds of 2,600MB/s.

If you want to get an SSD with a small form factor to be put in thin-and-light notebooks or tablets, or even products like the Steam Deck or the ASUS Rog Ally, the Corsair MP600 Mini is for you. The 1TB model is at its lowest price at the moment on Amazon at $99.99. It has read and write speeds of up to 4,800 Mb/s.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.