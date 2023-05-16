Cat adventure Stray might finally be coming to Xbox One and Series X|S soon

Award-winning adventure game Stray may soon be breaching into Xbox platforms for the first time. Originally released a year ago on PlayStation consoles and PC, the game has now been rated for Xbox consoles by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).

The title has players take the role of a stray cat attempting to navigate through a post-apocalyptic sci-fi world with the help of a robot companion. Gaining a massive fan following, the title grew to be hugely popular, especially on Steam where it topped charts and managed to become one of the topmost highly rated releases of 2022.

The ESRB listing has both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S listed as platforms for this release with an E for Everyone rating. Publisher Annapurna Interactive is yet to make any official announcements regarding an Xbox port. However, with the game's one-year anniversary coming up in July, an Xbox version reveal may be imminent if the deal with Sony was for a one-year console exclusivity period.

Sifu was another PlayStation console exclusive that recently made its way over to Xbox consoles (and Steam), and it arrived with a major update carrying new levels. We will have to wait and see if Stray strolls in with any more cat adventures as well.