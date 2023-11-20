Black Friday: Get this Corsair 45-inch OLED bendable PC monitor for an all time low price

In 2022, Corsair revealed the Xeneon Flex gaming PC monitor. This big 45-inch OLED display's big feature was it could be bent from a flat screen to a curved display. The monitor finally launched earlier this year, and now it has a big Black Friday 2023 discount at Amazon.

Right now you can get the Corsair Xeneon Flex bendable gaming PC monitor for $1,299.99. That's an all-time low price for the display and a big $700 discount from its normal $1,999 MSRP.

The Corsair Xeneon Flex monitor has a 45-inch 21:9 OLED ultrawide display with a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440. The screen has two handles on the back that allow the display to be bent from a flat screen to one with a curve that can go up to 800R.

That means you could use the same display for working at home while it is in a flat position during the day, but during the off hours, you can bend the screen to make it curved for a more immersive experience while playing high-end PC games. You can also bend just one side so you can line it up next to a second display.

Speaking of gaming, the monitor has a fast 240Hz refresh rate along with a 0.03ms response time. It supports both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium for syncing up your GPU to the display for little to no screen tearing or stuttering while playing games. It also has up to 1,000 nits for its peak brightness.

The monitor's integrated stand includes ports in both the front and the back. Up front, it has two USB ports and a headphone jack, and in the back, there are two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, two USB-C ports, and another USB port.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other tech deals.

