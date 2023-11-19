Check out our round up of all of our early Black Friday deals from the last week

While we are still several days away from Black Friday 2023, the biggest shopping day of the year, lots of companies have already started offering all-time low price discounts on their products. Here's a roundup of all the discounts we posted over the last week.
- You can check out deep discounts on LG gaming PC monitors, up to 49 inches, at new all time low prices at Amazon
- The AMD 6800 XT 16GB, 6700 XT 12GB VRAM GPUs are still selling for the lowest prices perhaps for the last time
- You can get some of Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controllers for new all-time low prices at Amazon
- This $18 Amazon Echo Pop is a great stocking filler and you can bundle it with a smart bulb
- You can save 50 percent on Logitech's compact POP mice with silent clicks and SmartWheel right now.
- You should really check out these mechanical keyboards and mice from Cherry at discounted prices from Amazon
- This 18TB WD Elements External HDD is down to its lowest price on Amazon
- This 2TB Samsung T7 portable SSD is at its lowest price from Newegg right now
- The 2TB Crucial P5 Plus NAND NVMe SSD at its lowest on Amazon and Newegg
- Crucial X10 Pro 4TB 2TB external super-fast SSDs back at cheapest on Amazon and Newegg.
- The Samsung 32” ViewFinity S6 QHD 2K monitor is just $200 on Amazon now
- The 4TB Western Digital SN850P NVMe SSD with heatsink now at its lowest on Amazon
- You can get the new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 at Amazon for its first price cut at just $599.99
- You can snag Google Pixel devices for as low as $400, thanks to new Amazon Black Friday deals
- The 4TB Samsung T9 portable SSD currently selling at its lowest on Amazon and Newegg
- The OnePlus Pad tablet is available for its cheapest price yet on Amazon
- You can get the Fantom 10TB external hard drive for a deep discount price at Amazon
- The Crucial MX500 Internal SSD is selling at its lowest price today on Amazon.
- The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is at its lowest price on Amazon
- You can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming devices at new all time low prices
- Get this Samsung 49-inch OLED PC monitor for an all time low price at Amazon
- You can get the Meta Quest 2 VR headset for an all time low price at Amazon
Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.
