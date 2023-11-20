Black Friday Week: Get the GEEKOM Mini IT11 for only $449/£449 with a code

GEEKOM reached out to let us know of a discount it is running on their site in the U.S., and U.K. that ends on Nov 30. You can save $25 or £25 off the price of this great little Mini IT11 i7-11390H with 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB NVMe SSD storage. Where it normally costs $479/£479, you can now get it for $449/£449 when you check out using our neowin25 promo code (buying link at the end of the article).

Below are the full specifications of the two variants in the IT11 range.

Mini IT11 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Dimensions Weight 564.9 g CPU i7-11390H (4 Cores, 8 Threads, 12M Cache, up to 5.00 GHz) Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Memory Dual-channel DDR4 SODIMM, 32 GB; expandable up to 64 GB Storage 1 x SSD (2280 M.2 SATA/PCIe), 1 TB or 2 TB; expandable up to 2 TB

1 x 2.5" SATA HDD (7mm), expandable up to 2 TB Operating System Windows 11 Pro Bluetooth Bluetooth® v5.2 Ethernet Intel® 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet Wireless LAN Intel® Wi-Fi 6, AX201 (CNVI) Kensington Lock Yes Adapter Automatic Voltage adjustment between 100 and 240V AC, 50/60Hz, 3 pin, 65 Watts (19V/3.42A), 1.5 meters in length I/O Ports 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports

2 x USB4 ports

1 x SD card reader

1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack

1 x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port

1 x HDMI 2.0 port

1 x Mini DisplayPort

1 x DC jack

1 x Power button

1 x CIR

Once you have the PC out of the cushioning inside the box and the foam is removed, you are greeted with a Thank You envelope. Below that, after removing the cardboard "shelf," you can find the other components, such as the power lead, HDMI cable, VESA mount plate with a bag of screws, and the instruction manual.

What’s In The Box

1 x Mini IT11 Mini PC

1 x VESA Mount

1 x Power Adapter

1 x Storage Bag

1 x HDMI Cable

1 x User Guide

1 x Thank You Card

As you can see, only one HDMI cable is included in the box, and since the port is not HDMI 2.1, you will need to think about purchasing a mini DisplayPort cable or a USB4 (Type-C) to DisplayPort cable to maximize the potential of the Iris Xe Graphics display options.

This promo ends when stock is depleted. GEEKOM offers 1 year of Warranty on its products, and if needed, you can RMA or return locally relative to your region (the U.S. has a U.S. warehouse, E.U. has Germany warehouse).

