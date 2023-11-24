Black Friday: Get these Synology DiskStation NAS server enclosures for all new low prices

During the Black Friday 2023 sales period, we have mentioned some NAS-based hard drives that have heavy discounts right now like the Western Digital 14TB WD Red Pro NAS drive for just $259.99 at Amazon. However, if you are just thinking about getting into NAS drives for your own personal server, you will need a NAS bay to put the drives inside.

Right now, one of the best NAS drive bay companies, Synology, has all-time low prices on some of its products. That includes the 4-bay Synology DiskStation NAS DS923+ for just $479.99 at Amazon. That's a big $120 discount from its normal $599.99 price tag.

The four bays mean you can load up this NAS server with up to four drives for up to 80TB of storage. There are also two slots to add two M.2 internal SSD storage products. You also get an AMD Ryzen R1600 processor and 4GB of RAM that can be expanded to 32GB. You get two 1GbE Ethernet ports, but you can buy an optional 10GbE adapter as well.

If you are looking for something a bit cheaper to get started with your first NAS server, the Synology 2-Bay DiskStation DS224+ also has an all-time low price of $254.99 at Amazon. That's a $55 discount from its normal $299.99 MSRP. It's hardware specs include an Intel Celeron J4125 processor with an integrated GPU along with 2GB of RAM and support for up to 40TB of NAS drive storage.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.