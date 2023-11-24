Black Friday: Get Seagate's Xbox storage expansion cards at new all time low prices now

Black Friday 2023 has arrived, and with it comes some new discounts on lots of tech and gaming related products. That includes the popular storage expansion cards made by Seagate for Microsoft Xbox Series S and X consoles.

Right now, you can get these storage expansion cards at new all time low prices at Amazon . The 1TB Seagate Xbox storage expansion card is priced at just $129.99. That's also a huge $90 discount from its $219.99 MSRP. The 2TB model is discounted down to $229.99 at Amazon. That's a $50 difference from its $279.99 MSRP.

Both of these Seagate Xbox storage expansion cards offer a fast and easy way to increase the amount of space you will likely need when you download and play games from the Xbox Store. As more and more games go beyond 100GB of storage each, these expansion cards are becoming more of a necessity for hardcore Xbox gamers.

Both cards support Microsoft's Xbox Velocity Architecture. In the very simplest of terms, that means these cards offer the same support for fast loading times and performance of Xbox Series X|S games as you would expect from playing the same games on the consoles' local SSD.

Just a reminder, WD_Black's Xbox storage expansion cards are at all time price ows as well with the 1TB version's price down to $124.99 and the 512GB version down to $79.99.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

