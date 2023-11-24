Black Friday: The Microsoft Audio Dock has a truly rock bottom price right now on Amazon

Microsoft doesn't seem to be interested in making new PC accessories since they announced earlier this year they would no longer make any of those kinds of devices with the Microsoft brand name. However, there are still some Microsoft hardware units out there to buy while supplies last. Today, there's a huge Black Friday 2023 discount on one such device that has truly hit a rock bottom level in terms of its cost.

The Microsoft Audio Dock, which the company first announced not too long ago in October 2022, is now priced at only $49.85 at Amazon for Black Friday. That's a massive $200.14 price cut compared to its launch price of $249.99.

The Microsoft Audio Dock can be used to simply charge up your various devices. It has one USB port and two USB-C ports for connecting and charging various devices like smartphones, tablets, and more. It also has a HDMI port for connecting to a monitor. In fact, you could connect two monitors to the dock with its HDMI port and one of its two USB-C ports. It also has a USB-C cable that serves as a pass-through PC charger.

The audio part of the Microsoft Audio Dock is served by its built-in Omnisonic speakers with 15‑watt woofer and 5‑watt tweeters. The dock is certified for Microsoft Teams so you can use it as a speakerphone while participating in Teams meeting, along with its two forward-facing, noise-reducing microphones. Finally, the dock is pretty small which makes it won't take a lot of space on your desk, or you can even take it with you on a business trip.

