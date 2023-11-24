Black Friday: Get Alienware monitors, like one with a 480Hz refresh rate, at new low prices

Dell's Alienware division not only makes power gaming desktop and laptop PCs, but they also make some of the best gaming PC monitors. Right now for Black Friday 2023, some of them have big discounts that bring them down to all time low prices.

That includes the 24.5-inch Alienware AW2524H Gaming PC monitor, which has a new all-time low price of $496.99. That's a huge $303 discount from its normal $799.99 MSRP.

This monitor's big feature is that its IPS panel has an official native refresh rate of 480Hz. That means players who play high-end PC gamers should not see any annoying motion blur or lag. The refresh rate on this monitor can even go higher, to 500Hz, with supported games and overclocking.

If you want to go bigger on your display, the Alienware 38-inch ultrawide curved gaming PC monitor has also hit a new all-time low price of $699.99 at Amazon. That's $250 off its normal $949.99 MSRP. It has a 2300R curved screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio, with a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Here's a look at what's currently discounted for the lineup of Alienware PC monitors at all time low prices at Amazon.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

