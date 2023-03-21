Get the Corsair K70 Pro Mechanical Keyboard for $30 off its normal price

If you want to save some big money on a great PC gaming keyboard, you need to check out the discount on Amazon for the Corsair K70 Pro Mechanical Keyboard. It's available on Amazon now for just $129.99, or $30 off its normal $159.99 price tag.

The wired keyboard uses Corsair's CHERRY MX mechanical key switches, which have a very small 1.2mm actuation distance and are guaranteed to last for 100 million keystrokes. They also use the company's AXON Hyper-Processing Technology which is supposed to offer eight times faster input compared to conventional gaming keyboards.

The keys are backlit with RGB lighting that can be customized to your liking. The keyboard even allows gamers to store up to 50 key profiles with its included 8MB of onboard storage.

