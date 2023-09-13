Get this great Corsair mini mechanical keyboard for its lowest price ever on Amazon

If you are looking for a mechanical keyboard for your gaming PC needs, but don't want it to take up a ton of space on your desk, then the Corsair K65 Mini mechanical keyboard could be what you are looking for. Better still, it's at an all-time low price tag on Amazon.

Right now, you can get this Corsair mini keyboard for only $49.99 at Amazon. That's a huge $60 discount from its normal $109.99 MSRP.

The Corsair K65 wired keyboard uses a reduced 60 percent form factor which should allow it it fit on almost any desk. It also makes the keyboard very portable for any LAN parties you might want to attend.

The keyboard uses Cherry MX Speed Silver mechanical keyswitches with a 1.2mm actuation distance. Corsair claims this allows the keys to register up to four times faster compared to normal mechanical keyswitches.

The keyboard also includes the company's AXON Hyper-Processing Technology. Corsair claims this supports 8,000Hz hyper-polling and says this allows the K65 to transmit its inputs to your gaming PC up to eight times the normal rate for conventional keyboards.

The keycaps on the Corsair K65 are made of PBT Double-Shot and have a thickness of 1.5mm. The material should help it resist wear and fading over a long use.

Finally, the keyboard supports customizable per-key RGB backlighting along with an optional radiant spacebar and Corsair logo key that are included in the package.

