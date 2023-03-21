Microsoft Azure will host two new NVIDIA cloud services; one for AI and one for metaverse

As part of the many, many announcements it made today during its GTC developer and AI conference, NVIDIA revealed a new partnership with Microsoft. The collaboration will see two new NVIDIA cloud-based services hosted by Microsoft Azure.

The first is NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud, which is being made for businesses and enterprise customers who want to create metaverse-based services. NVIDIA says:

Through Omniverse Cloud, NVIDIA and Microsoft provide customers a full-stack cloud environment and platform capabilities to design, develop, deploy and manage industrial metaverse applications. Omniverse Cloud also connects with the products that customers use from NVIDIA’s partner ecosystem.

In addition, Microsoft 365 apps like Teams, OneDrive and SharePoint will be able to connect to NVIDIA Omniverse to help businesses collaborate and build 3D metaverse apps. NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud will be available via Azure in the second half of 2023.

The second Microsoft-NVIDIA partnership will be for NVIDIA DGX Cloud. This will be an AI supercomputing service for enterprise customers that will give them "access to the infrastructure and software needed to train advanced models for generative AI and other groundbreaking applications." It will be available from Microsoft Azure in the second quarter of 2023.

NVIDIA made quite a number of other announcements today at GTC 2023. They included expanding the Hopper-based NVIDIA H100 GPUs to be used by companies like Meta, OpenAI and for their AI programs and services. It also announced a partnership with Shutterstock that will help the photo and video asset company create 3D models based on those assets with text prompts.