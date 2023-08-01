Gaming bundle deals for UK: Get Corsair mouse, keyboard, headset at best price

Amazon UK has put together a selection of Gaming Accessories from Corsair, an offer with a wide range of gaming peripherals to meet the needs of gamers. Whether you're a PC or console player, Corsair has something for everyone. These deals could save you a significant amount of money, so it's worth checking out if you're looking for new gaming mice, keyboards and headsets.

Gaming mouse

The Corsair M65 PRO features a 12,000 DPI optical sensor and a tunable weight system. The mouse also has a dedicated sniper button that allows you to quickly lower the DPI for precision aiming. The M65 PRO is compatible with Corsair's CUE software, which allows you to customize the mouse's buttons, macros, and RGB lighting. It is currently priced at £38.99, which is 35% off its normal £59.99 MSRP.

On the other hand, The Corsair M65 RGB Elite is designed for FPS and MOBA games. It features a 18,000 DPI optical sensor, a tunable weight system. The mouse is also equipped with RGB lighting, onboard profile storage, and is programmable with Corsair iCUE software. It is currently discounted down to £50.99 or £9 less than its £59.99 MSRP.

The Corsair KATAR PRO XT is an ultra-lightweight gaming mouse that weighs in at just 73 grams. The mouse is equipped with an 18,000 DPI optical sensor. It also features CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE buttons, which use a spring-loaded design to deliver zero gap between the left and right click buttons and their switches. If you are interested in buying the mouse, you can find it on Amazon UK for £24.99, which is 29% cheaper than the £34.9 MSRP.

Gaming keyboards

The Corsair K70 RGB is a high-performance mechanical gaming keyboard that features a durable aluminum frame, per-key RGB backlighting, and Cherry MX switches. It is a great choice for gamers who demand the best in performance and durability. The keyboard's price is down to £112.99 or £47 below its MSRP.

Also, you can check out the Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Special Edition gaming keyboard. It features a silver aluminum frame, CHERRY MX Speed keyswitches, and white PBT double-shot keycaps. The keyboard also has per-key RGB dynamic backlighting. It is priced right now at £110.26, or 31% off its normal price.

If you are looking for more affordable options, the Corsair K65 RGB is one of the best for you. The keyboard features a brushed aluminum frame, per-key RGB backlighting, and full key rollover and 100% anti-ghosting technology. The gaming keyboard is currently priced at £88.16, which is 32% off.

Other deals

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.