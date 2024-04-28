Get this Western Digital 8TB hard drive for a new all-time low price of just $109.99

Gaming PC owners, or indeed anyone who uses a PC at their home office or their gaming room, know that the prices of solid-state drive storage have gone way down in the past few years. However, when it comes to storage amounts of anything higher than 4TB, SSD storage is still extremely expensive.

That's not the case when it comes to the good old-fashioned internal hard drives. They still offer a lot of storage for not a lot of money. Right now, the 8TB model of the Western Digital WD Blue internal hard drive has a new all-time low price of just $109.99 at Amazon. That's also a $20 discount from its normal $129.99 MSRP.

The 3.5-inch drive offers speeds of up to 5.640 RPM, along with a 256 MB cache. While more and more recent PC games are either recommending or requiring an SSD to run, this 8TB drive should be great for playing older PC games in your library. It can also be used to help back up your main PC drive, and also a way to store data, photos, and videos.

Speaking of backups, buyers of this hard drive can also access the Acronis True Image WD Edition cloning software for free, which should make it easier to transfer the info from any older PC drives you might have to the new 8TB edition. Finally, Western Digital offers a limited 2-year warranty on the hard drive.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

