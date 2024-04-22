6TB Western Digital Red Plus CMR NAS Internal HDD selling at a great price on Amazon

In case you have been wanting to upgrade your storage solution, you can consider buying this 6TB Western Digital Red Plus NAS Internal hard drive from Amazon. While it has seen prices drop to as low as $108 historically, the current price remains competitive, differing by just around $2.

The WD Red Plus supports up to 180TB per year workload rate, promising robust performance in small or medium business NAS setups. Designed for 24x7 environments, its compatibility is supplemented by NASware firmware, potentially facilitating seamless integration into your existing infrastructure.

Suited for systems with up to 8-bays, the Red Plus HDD is also reportedly adept at rebuilding RAID arrays on setups using ZFS and other file systems. With an MTBF of up to 1 million hours, and featuring NASware 3.0 technology, these HDDs are capable of increasing compatibility across your network and devices, ensuring reliable performance.

Additionally, 3D Active Balance Plus aids in safeguarding your data against excessive vibration and noise within the NAS or RAID environment, providing an additional layer of protection against long-term degradation through dual-plane balance control. Moreover, WD Red Plus HDDs facilitate cooler operations and enhance reliability by mitigating power consumption.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

