Deal: Save big on these Western Digital WD Blue internal SSDs by over 60 percent

You might need additional storage inside your desktop PC, or you may want to expand the available storage on your notebook or even your PlayStation 5 console. However, you may not have a lot of cash to handle that job. Right now, the Western Digital WD Blue SN570 internal SSDs are selling on Amazon for their lowest prices ever.

Right now, you can get the 2TB Western Digital WD Blue SN570 PCIe Gen3 internal SSD for just $92.99 on Amazon. That's a huge 61 percent discount from its normal $239.99 MSRP, which should save you $147.

The Western Digital WD Blue SN570 internal SSDs have read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s, which means they are far faster than normal hard drives, and up to 5x faster than previous Western Digital SATA SSDs. You can also download the Western Digital SSD Dashboard from the company's website. This program will help you monitor the drive's health.

Finally, the purchase of any models of these WD Blue SN570 internal SSDs gives you a one-month free trial of Adobe Creative Cloud. Normally this costs $54.99 a month. The free trial will give you access to all of Adobe's digital photo and art software, including Photoshop, Acrobat Pro, Premiere Pro, and more. You can always cancel the free trial before the month is completed.

Here are the prices and discounts for all versions of the WD Blue SN570 internal SSDs:

