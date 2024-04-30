1TB and 2TB WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSDs drop to their lowest prices ever on Amazon

Amazon is currently offering the 1TB and 2TB WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSDs (perfect for handheld gaming or Mini PC devices) at their lowest prices. So, this is your chance to upgrade your storage experience with this solid-state drive while stocks last!

The SN770M offers speeds of up to 5,150 MB/s, potentially ideal for enhancing the performance of handheld devices like the ASUS ROG Ally and Valve Steam Deck, ensuring quick game installations and level loads.

With up to 2TB of triple-level cell (TLC) 3D NAND storage, this SSD provides ample space for storing and playing more games, including larger titles, on the go. Compatible with M.2 2230 SSD-compatible laptops like Microsoft Surface and Dell models, it promises a seamless storage expansion solution.

Additionally, the Western Digital Dashboard allows for easy monitoring and optimization of drive performance for an enhanced user experience.

2TB WD_BLACK SN770M M.2 2230 NVMe SSD (for Handheld Gaming Devices, Speeds up to 5,150MB/s, TLC 3D NAND, Great for Steam Deck and Microsoft Surface - WDBDNH0020BBK-WRSN): $175.99 (Amazon US)

1TB WD_BLACK SN770M M.2 2230 NVMe SSD: $98.99 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

