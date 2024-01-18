Get this Asus wireless gaming mouse with a 36,000 DPI sensor for a new all time low price

Some gaming mice have high end features, but they might be cool to just look at. A recently released wireless gaming mouse from Asus is an exception, and right now it's available for a new all-time low price.

The Asus ROG Gladius III EVA-02 Edition wireless gaming mouse is available right now on Amazon for $99.99. That's a new price low for this mouse, and its also $20 less than its $119.99 MSRP.

The many fans of the popular Japanese sci-fi anime franchise Neon Genesis Evangelion will likely notice that this gaming mouse has the red, orange, and black colors of the Evangelion Unit-02 mech. Even if you have never watched the show or films, the colors and graphics do make this Asus ROG gaming mouse stand out from the crowd.

As far as hardware specs, this wireless mouse has a 36,000 DPI ROG AimPoint optical sensor with a 1000Hz polling rate. The mouse has six programmable buttons including one that allows users to change the DPI rate of the sensor on the fly.

You can connect this wireless mouse with the included 2.6 GHz RF connection USB dongle. If you use this wireless hardware, the battery on board should last up to 119 hours on a single charge. You can also use a Bluetooth connection, which has higher latency but offers a longer battery life of up to 143 hours. You can also connect it to your PC with an included USB wired cable.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

