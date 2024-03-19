Asus gaming laptops powered by AMD Ryzen, Nvidia RTX 4070, 4050, 3050 currently cheapest

When it comes to gaming, a desktop is generally always the best choice as equally priced laptops can rarely deliver the same or similar level of performance. However, one aspect where gaming laptops do make sense is when you need to move around, not necessarily for the portability, since gaming notebooks are fairly heavy, but just as a device that does not need to be stationary in a singular place.

As such, in case if you are looking around for some great deals, Asus has got you covered today since it is offering a trio of its Asus ROG and TUF gaming laptops at various prices at excellent discounts (buying links towards the end of the article).

They are all AMD Ryzen-powered and come in combination with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series or RTX 40-series GPUs.

The highest end variant on discount today comes with the Ryzen 9 7940HS, an RTX 4070, 16 Gigs of DDR5 memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. The device is a 15.6-inch model and features a 144Hz display. It has Wi-Fi 6 as well so you should be able to play competitively as well provided you have a decent internet connection there.

Asus TUF A15 / A17

The second one also features a Ryzen 9 7940HS but has an RTX 4050 in case you are only looking to play lighter titles or don't wish to crank up all the settings. The display is also bigger as it comes with a 17.3-inch screen.

Finally, we have our ROG model and this one is probably the best deal as it is only $800 and packs a Ryzen 6800H/HS alongside an RTX 3050. So while you do lose a bit more on the GPU side compared to the 4050 model, the CPU is not really that much weaker than the 7940HS, though, you do get Ryzen AI NPU with the 7000 series APU.

Get the Asus ROG/TUF gaming laptops at the links below:

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2023) Gaming Laptop , 15.6” FHD 144Hz Display, GeForce RTX 4070, AMD Ryzen 7 7940HS, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11, FA507XI-EH94 (Mecha Gray) $300 (18%) off: $1399 (Amazon US)

ASUS TUF Gaming A17 (2023) Gaming Laptop , 17.3” FHD 144Hz Display, GeForce RTX 4050, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11, FA707XU-EH94

$200 (15%) off: $1099 (Amazon US)

ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2022) Gaming Laptop, 15” 16:10 FHD 144Hz, GeForce RTX 3050, AMD Ryzen™ 7 6800H/HS, 16GB DDR5, 512GB Wi-Fi 6E, Windows 11, G513RC-ES73, Eclipse Gray

$200 (20%) off: $799.99 (Amazon US)

