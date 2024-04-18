Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Massive deal slashes $400 off ASUS ROG Swift 41-inch OLED monitor

Neowin · with 0 comments

The ASUS ROG Swift 415-inch OLED monitor

The ASUS ROG Swift PG42UQ 41.5-inch OLED monitor is currently available on Amazon with a massive $400 discount. ASUS is letting everyone join the ranks of massive OLED monitors with this 29% discount.

The PG42UQ is a massive 41.5-inch OLED monitor with a 3,840 x 2x160 resolution (4K). It operates at up to 138Hz (in overclocked mode) for ultra-fast gaming, and the 0.1ms response time ensures zero ghosting in the fastest games. The display supports Nvidia G-SYNC, variable refresh rate (VRR), and auto low latency mode (ALLM) for those wanting to connect the monitor to a modern console, such as Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.

The main screen area is covered with a micro-texture coating to reduce reflection and glare without sacrificing color accuracy. Speaking of colors, the ROG Swift PG42UQ features a true 10-bit panel with a 98% DCI-P3 color gamut (over 1 billion colors) and factory calibration with color a delta E color accuracy of less than 2.

Connectivity-wise, this 41-inch monitor offers two HDMI 2.1, two HDMI 2.0, one DisplayPort 1.4, a USB 3.2 hub with plenty of Type-A ports for all your accessories, and a headphone jack for audio devices.

ASUS also claims it designed the ROG Swift PG42UQ with a specially crafted heatsink for more surface area, which ensures better heat dissipation during prolonged use.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

You can also check out Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find more tech deals. Also, visit our Deals section to see some of our previously published deals. Some of them are still relevant, so do not miss out.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
ebook offer
Next Article

Download: Java All-in-One For Dummies, 7th Edition ($27 Value) — free for your email

EU flag with Microsoft logo on the left
Previous Article

Microsoft and OpenAI will reportedly avoid a merger probe by the EU

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment