Get this ASUS ROG wireless gaming mouse with charging stand for an all time low price now

If you are looking for a wireless PC gaming mouse that not only will improve your game, but also looks cool and is easy to charge, you should check out the ASUS ROG Spatha X mouse. It also happens to be priced at an all-time low right now.

You can snap up the ASUS ROG Spatha X wireless PC gaming mouse for just $99.99 at Amazon. That's not only an all-time low price for this mouse, but the cost is a $50 discount, or 33 percent off, its $149.99 MSRP.

This ASUS mouse has a high 19,000 DPI optical sensor. You can also adjust the DPI setting with a special button near the scroll wheel. You press down on that button for three seconds and then spin the scroll wheel to adjust the optical sensor setting down to as low as 11 DPI.

The mouse has a whopping 12 programmable buttons that allow you to set up profiles for your favorite PC games, The buttons use ASUS's ROG Micro Switch that will allow you to click on the buttons for as many as 70 million times during the device's lifetime. There's also support for RGB backlighting with the mouse.

You can play for as long as 67 hours on a single charge with this wireless mouse. Even better is that it lets you play as much as 12 hours with just 15 minutes of charging, either with a standard USB-C charging cord or with its included magnetic charging stand.

