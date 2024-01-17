Bethesda announce The Elder Scrolls: Castles, new mobile game from Fallout Shelter team

Nine years after the launch of Fallout Shelter another mobile game is coming out of the same Bethesda team, but this time, it’s the Elder Scrolls franchise that's jumping over to Android and iOS. Bethesda today officially announced The Elder Scrolls: Castles, giving you the chance to manage your kingdom, avoid assassinations, and send heroes on quests in a free-to-play experience.

"We’re excited to finally share The Elder Scrolls: Castles, our new mobile game from the team behind Fallout Shelter," Bethesda announced today via its social media channels. "The team has been hard at work on it for the last few years and we absolutely adore it."

While this is the first time Bethesda has acknowledged the game's existence via its official channels, The Elder Scrolls: Castles has been available for a while now. The management game first appeared in September of 2023 for Android devices, letting some participants try the game out in early access form.

We’re excited to finally share The Elder Scrolls: Castles, our new mobile game from the team behind Fallout Shelter. The team has been hard at work on it for the last few years and we absolutely adore it.



In Castles, you'll build your own dynasty where every day in our world is… pic.twitter.com/LAbveBtEU9 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) January 17, 2024

Today's announcement is for a soft launch of the title. First, only users from the Philippines will be granted access to the game, with more countries following up as Bethesda receives feedback and makes changes to the experience before a full release.

Here are the features listed on the store pages:

BUILD YOUR DYNASTY Tell your story for generations - each day in real life covers the span of an entire year in The Elder Scrolls: Castles. Train your subjects, name heirs, and maintain order to help your kingdom flourish. Will you keep your subjects happy and ensure a long life for their ruler? Or will they grow discontent and plot assassination? MANAGE YOUR CASTLE Customize your castle from the ground up, adding and expanding rooms, placing lavish decorations and inspirational monuments, and even assign subjects to workstations to ensure your castle has the resources to thrive for years to come! RULE YOUR KINGDOM Make key decisions that impact your legacy. Will you risk a limited supply of food to aid a neighboring kingdom? How should a heated spat between your subjects be settled? Your choices determine if your rule will inspire prosperity or lead your castle to peril. COMPLETE EPIC QUESTS Create heroes, equip them with epic gear, and send them to battle against classic Elder Scrolls foes to collect valuable items and keep your kingdom growing.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles doesn't have a full launch date attached to it yet, but pre-registrations are now open on the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android devices.