Get this LG QHD 34-inch curved gaming PC monitor for an all-time low price now at Amazon

Gaming PC monitors are a bit different than normal monitors connected to standard PCs. They tend to be bigger, have higher refresh rates, support technologies that cut down on screen tearing, and some are even cured for more immersion. All of those features are available in the LG UltraGear 34GP83A-B QHD 34-Inch curved gaming PC monitor.

The best part is that this monitor is available at Amazon for an all-time low price. You can get it for a limited time for just $549.99. That's a big $250 cut from its normal MSRP of $799.99.

This LG UltraGear monitor has a 16:9 aspect ratio with a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440. It has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, and it supports both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium. That means you can hook up this monitor to your graphics card you should notice little to no screen tearing while playing high-end PC games, along with a minimal amount of display stuttering.

The Nano IPS display on this monitor VESA DisplayHDR 400 for a wide range of colors (99% sRGB) while gaming, or just watching videos. It also includes a few more unique features for gaming like Dynamic Action Sync to help reduce input lag and Black Stabilizer for help in brightening especially dark game scenes. There's even a Crosshair feature for first-person shooter gamers who need more help targeting enemies.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.