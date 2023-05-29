Deal: Amazon Prime members can save big money on LG gaming PC monitors right now

Amazon Gaming Week is officially over, but that doesn't mean you still can't save some money on some great PC gaming gear. If you are an Amazon Prime member (and if you are not, just sign up for its 30-day free trial) you should check out some big discounts on some great LG gaming PC monitors that are at or close to their lowest prices right now.

That includes the LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B 34-Inch QHD ultrawide curved PC gaming monitor. It has a 21:9 aspect ratio, a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440, a 160Mz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. If you have an AMD graphics card in your PC, the monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium to cut down on graphics tearing while playing high end PC games.

You can get this monitor, again as an Amazon Prime member, for just $299.99 right now. That's a big $100 discount from its normal $399.99 MSRP.

If you want to go really, really big with playing PC games, check out the LG UltraGear 49-inch 49GR85DC-B.AUS ultrawide curved monitor. The 32:9 5,120 x 1,440 resolution display basically gives you two 24.5-inch monitors at once. It also has a 240hz refresh rate and supports VESA DisplayHDR 1000 for exceptional color and brightness.

It supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and also supports both Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture so you can hook up and view content from two video sources at once. Amazon Prime members can get this monitor for $947.14 right now. That's a discount of $352.85 off its normal $1,299.99 price tag.

Check out the list of the current LG PC gaming monitor deals right now on Amazon:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.