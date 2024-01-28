Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Newsletter support for Outlook is coming soon and more

The Microsoft 365 Roadmap site is getting busier into the new year. The site has added more upcoming features that will be added to apps like Outlook, Teams, and more. Here's a quick look at what was added during the last seven days:

Outlook - New support for making and sending newsletters and more

The new Outlook for Windows and its web version will continue to add new features in 2024. The Microsoft 365 Roadmap states that later this year, both versions will get support for making newsletters. The listing states that "Newsletters in Outlook enable customers to create, distribute, and track success for their internal email newsletters." It will be offered as a public preview in April, and the plan is to make newsletters generally available in the new Outlook sometime in July.

In March 2024, the new Outlook for Windows will add support for some more file types:

EML, MSG, and OFT files type support will enable users to open "*,eml", "*.oft", and "*.msg" files in the new Outlook by dragging-and-dropping them onto the reading pane, or by double-clicking on them, or by using the Open With menu option in File Explorer.

The Mac Outlook app will get some improvements in March as well.

A new in-flow experience for searching contacts and the global address list while addressing mail and calendar events.

Microsoft Teams - View OneDrive transcripts and more

As usual for the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, there are lots of new additions for upcoming Teams features. One that's coming in March for all Teams platforms will center on transcripts stored in OneDrive.

We are simplifying the storage and management of meeting transcript files by focusing transcript actions such as view, download, and delete to source from one place (OneDrive for Business) instead of two places (OneDrive for Business and Exchange Online).

Teams for the Desktop and the Web will get a new feature in March to improve Virtual Appointments:

Admins can customize the privacy statement shown to attendees joining the appointment to address specific considerations and concerns for their online engagement. Admins can update the content for the privacy statement under the privacy profile in the Microsoft Admin Center.

The Teams Android app is scheduled to get several new features in April. The roadmap says Android Teams users will receive a new home screen that month:

The Teams Rooms on Android home screen matches the look and feel of Teams Rooms on Windows, enabling users to engage with a consistent Teams Rooms interface. The touch console features six action buttons and shows the room calendar on the right side of the home screen. A room tip appears at the bottom left corner of the front of room display for user education.

The Android Teams app will also add support for viewing 4K HDMI video for Teams Rooms in April, along with the ability to join meetings via a QR code. Finally, Android Teams users will be able to send feedback to Microsoft about Teams Rooms support in April as well.

Microsoft also plans to add support for Teams Rooms to the new Teams for Windows app in April, and the Copilot for Sales plug-in will be added to Teams on the Desktop and Mac in April as well. Finally, Teams for Desktop, Mac, and the web will be able to add meeting options in the town hall hub in February.

That's our look back at the last seven days for the Microsoft 365 Roadmap. Come back next week to check out new upcoming features.