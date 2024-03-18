Samsung Odyssey G9 49" curved gaming monitor is available at its lowest price

Amazon and Samsung are currently offering a great deal on the 49" Samsung Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor. It is now available at a discounted price of $899.99 after 31% off its original MSRP. In addition to the discount, there's a $100 coupon on Amazon, saving you a total of $500.

This gaming monitor delivers detailed and sharp visuals with a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 pixels. The G9 features a high contrast ratio of 1,000,000 to 1, and the brightness peaks at 1,000 nits in HDR (HDR 1,000).

With a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms (GTG) response time, the monitor minimizes lag and ghosting. As for your gameplay experience, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology enhances it by eliminating screen tearing.

Connectivity options include DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.0, offering flexibility in hooking up your devices. Moreover, the ergonomic stand allows for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments, catering to your preferred setup, while the VESA-compatible mounting options let you mount the monitor on a compatible arm.

CoreSync technology immerses you further into the gaming environment by projecting on-screen colors into your surroundings. For potentially an instant shift in the ambiance, the Core Lighting+ feature adds vibrant colors to your setup. Also, extra options like Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture enable better multitasking, allowing you to simultaneously game, watch, and chat.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

You can also check out other Smart Monitor deals here. If this is not what you want, you can browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.