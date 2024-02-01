Save $1000 on the 55" Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen today

Amazon and Samsung are currently offering a great deal on the Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Curved Gaming Screen with $1000 off its original MSRP. This gaming monitor offers a 55-inch display with a 1000R curvature featuring 4K UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160), providing an immersive visual experience while its matte display minimizes distractions.

The Multi View feature allows up to 4 inputs on the screen simultaneously, including the Display Port 1.4, eliminating the need for multiple monitors. Cockpit Mode, featuring Height Adjustable Stand (HAS), tilt, and pivot functionality, enhances the gaming environment further complemented by the Eclipse Lighting for an immersive ambiance. Facilitating the management of multiple PCs and built-in apps, the KVM Switch transforms the gaming setup into a command center.

Sound Dome Technology, with four corner speakers and two central woofers, delivers a 60W 2.2.2 channel audio experience while AI Sound Booster and Dolby Atmos further improve the three-dimensional soundscape.

In terms of performance, the gaming screen boasts a 165Hz refresh rate and a rapid 1ms (GtG) response time. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), eliminating screen tearing and ensuring smoother gameplay without stutters.﻿ HDR 10+ Gaming, with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, enhances color expression and depth for competitive gaming and creative work.

The Gaming Hub consolidates access to streaming services, consoles, and PCs powered by Samsung's game streaming technology for responsive gameplay. Flex Move Screen enables users to customize their gaming setup, adjusting screen size, position, and aspect ratio. Moreover, Game Bar feature allows access to settings like FPS, HDR, and VRR for optimization without leaving the gaming interface.

The Neural Quantum Processor Ultra enhances the 4K cinematic experience with automatic brightness adjustment, contrast amplification, and resolution upscaling. On the other hand, Quantum Matrix Technology, equipped with Quantum Mini LEDs, creates controlled brightness and contrast for refined visuals.

Samsung TV Plus offers access to free live-streaming content and personalized recommendations. Additionally, the Ark Dial, a solar-powered controller, provides access to functions such as Flex Move Screen, Multi View, Quick Settings, and Game Bar for streamlined navigation.

55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen 4K UHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor (165Hz, 1ms, 4 Input Multi View, Quantum Mini-LED, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, HDR 10+, Height Adjustable Screen, LS55CG970NNXGO, 2023): $1999.99 (Amazon US) - $1999.99 (Samsung US)

Alternatively, you can also check out the Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor, which is also selling at its lowest price on Amazon and Samsung's websites.

57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Series Curved Gaming Monitor (Dual 4K UHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 1ms with DisplayPort 2.1, Quantum Mini-LED, DisplayHDR 1000, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, LS57CG952NNXZA, 2023): $1999.99 (Amazon US) - $1999.99 (Samsung US)

