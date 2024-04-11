Get these Samsung Odyssey 240Hz G9 OLED, EyeFinity monitors, so you save $70 off T7 SSD

If you are in the market for a gaming monitor and want one of the highest-tier products available, you can consider taking a look at Samsung's Odyssey G9 which is currently back to its best price of $1100 (all buying links towards the end of the article).

The Samsung 49" Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) is a curved super ultrawide (32:9 aspect ratio) monitor that is G-SYNC compatible, which means it is an AMD Radeon FreeSync monitor that is tested and certified to work with Nvidia GeForce GPUs as well.

The super ultra-wide aspect ratio makes it perfect for gaming and the curve takes immersion to the next level. The idea is to make you, the player feel like you are sort of enveloped by the on-screen action. Plus it's OLED so you get fantastic colors.

A curved super ultrawide monitor like this is the perfect substitute for a triple-monitor gaming setup as you don't have to deal with the hassle of AMD Eyefinity or Nvidia Surround multi-monitor technologies. Besides, you can always add an additional monitor or two if you need it.

Aside from the Odyssey G9, the Samsung ViewFinity S65TC Series Ultra-WQHD curved monitor is also selling at a fantastic deal today. While this is not a super ultra-wide, it's an ultra-wide as the name suggests (aspect ratio of 21:9)., it should still provide a great gaming experience nonetheless.

Get the Samsung Odyssey G9 and Samsung ViewFinity monitors at the links below. You also get to save $70 off the Samsung T7 SSD with the Eyefinity (check out these CMR HDDs for NAS / Plex servers if you instead want something with much more capacity):

SAMSUNG 49" Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) Series Curved Smart Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 0.03ms, G-Sync Compatible, Dual QHD, Neo Quantum Processor Pro, LS49CG954SNXZA, 2023: $1099.99 (Amazon US)

SAMSUNG 34-Inch ViewFinity S65TC Series Ultra-WQHD 1000R Curved Computer Monitor, HDR10, 100Hz, AMD FreeSync, Thunderbolt 4, Height Adjustable Stand, Built-in Speakers, Eye Care, LS34C650TANXGO, 2024: $499.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.