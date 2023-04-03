Save big on this 15.6-inch portable monitor with limited digital coupon

Sometimes you may need another portable monitor for various tasks. One of the best is this KYY 15.6-inch portable monitor, and it's currently on sale at Amazon for a deep discount. It's priced at $129.99, which is already $70 below its normal MSRP. However, Amazon has a limited-time coupon check that, when put in place, cuts down the price by another $30 to just $99.99.

The 1080p KYY portable monitor weighs just 1.7 pounds. It includes two USB-C ports and a mini-HDMI port. You could hook it up to your PC for a second monitor on your desk, or connect it to a notebook for a second display while on the road.

You could also take your game console with you and game with this portable monitor, especially since it has two built-in speakers. The monitor also has a magnetic cover that doubles as its kickstand.

KYY also has a number of other portable monitors with discounts, along with limited-time coupons:

