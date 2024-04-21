Kindle Oasis reaches lowest price of just £159.99 on Amazon UK

Image via Amazon UK

For readers in the United Kingdom, you can now pick up the Kindle Oasis for its lowest price ever of just £159.99. The model in question is the 8GB version in graphite - while the storage is a lot lower than the 32GB edition, the price is much lower as well, and 8GB should be enough for lots and lots of books.

This particular model is waterproof and includes an adjustable warm light, 8GB of storage (enough for thousands of e-books), and Wi-Fi connectivity. Describing the product in more detail, Amazon writes:

Our best 7", 300ppi flush-front Paperwhite display.

Adjustable warm light allows you to shift screen shade from white to amber.

Waterproof (IPX8) so you can read in the bath or by the pool. Your Kindle has been tested to withstand accidental immersion in water.

Thin and light ergonomic design with page-turn buttons.

Reads like printed paper with the latest E Ink technology for fast page turns.

Instant access to millions of books, newspapers and audiobooks.

Works with Audible: pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to switch seamlessly between reading and listening.

According to the product listing, the Kindle Oasis is tagged as an Amazon Choice, which means that it’s highly rated, well-priced, and available to ship right away. In terms of the ratings, it scores 4.5 out of 5 stars overall based on 8,112 ratings, suggesting that people are very happy with it.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.