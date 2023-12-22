Check out this ASUS S501MD desktop PC with a $330 discount

If you got a new computer in 2020 due to the coronavirus lockdowns, you may be thinking about upgrading as it has been almost four years since the start of the pandemic. If this is you, check out the ASUS S501MD desktop PC which is currently on sale for $599.99, down from $929.99.

This discount means that you will be saving a huge $330 on this PC. If you’re interested, be quick about getting this deal because it is marked as a limited time deal. Unfortunately, it’s too late to receive this item in time for Christmas, it will arrive on December 28 at the earliest.

Discussing the highlights of this product, Amazon writes:

12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700 Processor (25M Cache, up to 4.9 GHz)

Windows 11 Home and 1 month trial of Microsoft 365 for new customers

512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD and 8GB DDR4 RAM (expandable up to 64GB)

Compact Form Factor - weighs 13 lbs

Seamless connectivity with Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2

Front I/O: 1x Headphone, 1x MIC in, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

Rear I/O: 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, 2x PS2, 3x Audio jacks, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1 x Display Port 1.2, 1x VGA port

Expansion slots include 1x PCIe 4.0 x 16, 2x PCIe 3.0 x 1, 1x M.2 connector for Wi-Fi, 2x M.2 connector for storage, 2x DDR4 U-DIMM Slot

Wired mouse and keyboard included

In terms of reviews, this product has an overall ratings of 4.3 stars suggesting that people are pleased with the product, however, this is only based on 12 ratings right now.

