How to use Google Pixel smartphone to check your heart rate

The Fit app in Google Pixel is equipped with the ability to check your heart rate i.e. the number of beats per minute. As such, you can get an overview of your heart condition and understand your body’s well-being by using your smartphone alone.

How to use Google Pixel to check heart rate?

The best part about using Google Pixel and the Google Fit app to measure your heart rate is that you don’t need any other accessories. All it requires is a smartphone, its camera, and the working camera flash unit.

If you have a Pixel smartphone, go to the main screen and chose the Google Fit app. Tap the Home option at the bottom of the app screen and scroll down to the Check your heart rate entry. Tap the Get started text link to proceed further. Next, hit the Start Measurement button. Note the app needs access to your device’s camera in order to take measurements. So, go to Settings and grant the necessary permissions when requested. Place your fingertip completely over the camera lens. Hold your hand steady and apply light pressure with your finger. Allow the camera’s flash to detect the pulse in your fingertip. You’ll see a graph in a waveform. Wait for the app to check your heart rate. Hold still! Once the test is complete, you’ll see the results of your heart rate with the number of beats per minute displayed on the screen.

That’s how you can catch a pulse on health and wellness and get a summary of your heart rate at any time with your phone. You don’t need to wear a smartwatch for it. By the way, if you are not aware Google Fit app is also available on iOS.

Hope it helps!