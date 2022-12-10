Windows 11 build 25262 now lets you use Windows Widgets without a Microsoft Account

Most Windows 11 users agree that Windows Widgets need many improvements. Not so long ago, we reviewed the top 10 things customers want Microsoft to improve in Windows Widgets, and the company seems to be moving in the right direction, albeit slowly. The latest Windows 11 Dev build is another step in the right direction to make Windows Widgets better. The operating system no longer requires a Microsoft Account to get started with widgets.

Starting with Windows 11 build 25262, users can set up the weather, sports, finances, traffic, and other first-party widgets without using a Microsoft Account. It is a welcomed change, especially for those who prefer using Windows 11 with a local account, regardless of how hard Microsoft wants them to do the opposite. Syncing interests and personal preferences from other devices naturally requires using a Microsoft Account.

The removal of the Microsoft Account requirement is one of the several Windows Widgets improvements coming soon to Windows 11 users. Microsoft recently allowed using widgets in full-screen mode (we covered that in our article describing five neat upcoming features for Windows 11), plus developers are now allowed to build widgets for their apps and publish them in the Microsoft Store.