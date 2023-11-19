Activision reveals the first details for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Season 1 updates

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III definitely did not get the best reviews when it launched earlier this year. There were also reports that its single player campaign was developed and completed in just 16 months. However, publisher Activison, now owned by Microsoft, is forging ahead for its first updates to the game along with updates for its free-to-play shooter Call of Duty Warzone.

In a blog post, Activision stated that Season 1 updates for the game will include three new multiplayer maps.

Meat [Season 1 Launch, 6v6] - Become the best butcher on the block in this compact map centered around the East Bay Meats slaughterhouse.

Greece [Season 1 Launch, 6v6] - Prove you’re no mere mortal in this medium-sized Mediterranean-inspired Map based on a coastal town.

Rio [Season 1 Reloaded, 6v6] - Take in the bright colors, tight quarters, and elegant streets in a fight through an upscale shopping center.

There will also be new 2v2 Gunfight multiplayer map, Training Facility, that will be released in Season 1.

Of course, there will also be a new chapter in Modern Warfare III's Zombies mode during Season 1 that deals with a "mysterious gateway" in the zombies' zone:

Enter the Rift: Inside Dark Aether Rifts, Operators will encounter a sinister and chaotic challenge, with limited time on the clock to complete objectives and escape with their lives (and sanity). Dark Aether Rifts are a new end-game experience to master once players have completed the seasonal mission.

Friend Zone: A modified V-R11 Wonder Weapon packs a punch, transforming enemies, Zombie or Human, into loyal allies.

Gear-up: A new category of unique acquisition schematics that will test the player's skill to unlock.

Finally, Call of Duty Warzone players can check out the new Urzikstan map that will launch as part of the Modern Warfare III Season 1 update, which will launch sometime before the end of 2023.