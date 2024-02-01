Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone Season 2 details revealed; launching Feb. 7

Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III may not have received the best reviews when it came out in the fall of 2023, but the first-person shooter was still the second best-selling video game of the past year in the US. Today, Activision announced most of the details for the game's Season 2 content, along with upcoming updates for its free-to-play game Call of Duty: Warzone. It will begin for both games on February 7.

The blog post announcing the Season 2 content for MWIII and Warzone is huge, so we will just try to get the big highlights. For Modern Warfare III, the game will get three all-new 6v6 multiplayer maps (Departures, Stash House, and Vista) along with a remastered map from Call of Duty: Vanguard (Das Haus). There's also a new War multiplayer map coming in Season 2 (Operation Tin Man).

The Zombies mode in Modern Warfare III is getting a new act in its Dark Aether storyline midway through Season 2, along with another story mission where you and your friends have to deal with a second interdimensional rift.

Season 2 of Warzone brings back the Fortune's Keep Island fortress setting with 11 different points of interest for players to check out. The island also has three extendable bridges that can expand and retract for vehicles to drive across or plummet down, depending on the setting.

Warzone Season 2 will also include a new operator to play: King County Sheriff's Deputy Rick Grimes. Yes, the main character for much of The Walking Dead comics and TV shows will be making an appearance in the game. If you purchase the in-game Tracer Pack: The Walking Dead, you will also get access to another character from the comics and TV show, Michonne. You can check out all the Season 2 details, including new weapons and items, in the blog post.