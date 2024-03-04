Call of Duty Modern Warfare III will add Warhammer 40,000 content as part of Season 2

Players of Activision's first-person shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be able to get a taste of the sci-fi gaming franchise Warhammer 40,000 as part of the CoD's mid-Season 2.

In a blog post, Activision goes over the content updates coming as part of the Season 2 Reloaded roadmap. The big update is the mode Juggermosh, where gamers can play inside the Ultramarines' "Ultramar's Vengeance" Power Armor or Blood Angels Space Marine in "Baal's Wrath" Power Armor. Activision says of this mode:

You’re here to battle for possession of the OHK (one-hit kill) melee weapon — a flesh-tearing Chainsword! — in the center of the map. Grab armor from fallen enemies to patch back up and aim for the head to inflict even greater increased damage.

Season 2 Reloaded will also add a remasted 6v6 version of the multiplayer map Das Haus. Another gameplay mode called Bounty will be included as well. The Team Deathmatchg-based mode will showcase one player from each team with the highest slayer score. They can be identified by a flag they have to wear. The other players could get extra points if they take out this specially labeled gamer.

Players can also expect another new story mission for the game's Zombie mode, along with new weapons and a new Wonder Vehicle, a motorcycle that's "fueled by the blood of zombies you flatten under its tires." That's not a joke.

There will also be new content added to the free-to-play game Call of Duty: Warzone in the very near future. Among other things, the game will add a new location, the Research Vessel Mobile POI, that will be circling the map's island shoreline.

As a reminder, Activision also plans to launch Call of Duty Warzone Mobile on March 21 worldwide on iOS and Android.