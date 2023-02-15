AI might endanger some jobs, according to actor Keanu Reeves

Artificial intelligence (AI) tools like DALL·E and ChatGPT have recently become popular as users can easily generate content just by typing in a short description. For instance, if you ask DALL·E to create a picture of a penguin sunbathing on the beach, it will likely generate an accurate image in seconds. Or if you ask the new ChatGPT-powered Bing to write a poem, it can instantly become a rhyming expert.

This has resulted in some artists and writers (including yours truly) worrying that AI will take their jobs. Even actor Keanu Reeves seems concerned about how corporations will treat artists and writers with the rise of AI.

During an interview with Wired, interviewer Angela Watercutter showed Reeves a tweet about a writer saying that their company no longer requires his services because AI can do it for free. The actor gave a thoughtful look and mentioned how corporations don't care to pay artists. "They don’t give a fuck," Reeves said.

Later in the interview, when Watercutter asked him if she should be worried about AIs coming for her job, he said:

"The people who are paying you for your art would rather not pay you. They’re actively seeking a way around you, because artists are tricky. Humans are messy."

Some experts believe that it's still too soon to be concerned that humans will be replaced by AI technology. In an email interview with Lifewire, AI21 Labs co-CEO Yoav Shoham said: "While there are certain areas in which a large portion of writing can be automated, typically rote, repetitive writing, such as summarizing a sports game based on the recorded main events of the game, AI cannot fully replace human writers."

While AI tools can currently create content and answer questions, many of them still make huge mistakes. For instance, ChatGPT and Google's Bard have a tendency to confidently state incorrect information as fact. Even the new Bing, which Microsoft unveiled recently, can make mistakes here and there.

While on the topic of AI, Reeves even told a story about a time when he was explaining the plot of The Matrix to a 15-year-old:

"I was trying to explain the plot of The Matrix to this 15-year-old once, and that the character I played was really fighting for what was real. And this young person was just like, 'Who cares if it’s real?' People are growing up with these tools: We’re listening to music already that’s made by AI in the style of Nirvana, there’s NFT digital art. It’s cool, like, Look what the cute machines can make! But there’s a corporatocracy behind it that’s looking to control those things. Culturally, socially, we’re gonna be confronted by the value of real, or the nonvalue. And then what’s going to be pushed on us? What’s going to be presented to us?"

Reeves also talked about deepfakes, the metaverse, and steamy moments in Cyberpunk 2077 where he played Johnny Silverhand. You can read the full interview by hitting the source link below.

Source: Wired