Analyst: ChatGPT had 100 million users in January 2023

Unless you have been living on Mars for the last couple of months, you have heard about the sudden rise of ChatGPT. The AI chatbot created by OpenAI quickly became a sensation in tech circles and is now a talking point in mainstream media. It's even become a source of jokes for late-night talk show hosts. Now a new analysts report from UBS claims that ChatGPT had a whopping 100 million users check it out in January 2023.

The UBS report, as summarized by Reuters, used data generated by the analytics firm Similarweb. The same report said that ChatGPT had an average of 13 million users per day in January, over double what the chatbot had in December 2022. The story points out that TikTok took nine months to reach the 100 million user milestone, while Instagram took over two years to reach that mark. OpenAI has not confirmed the data from the UBS report.

The report comes just a day after OpenAI launched a subscription service, ChatGPT Plus. It offers subscribers features like being able to access the chatbot even during peak times, along with faster responses and faster access to new features and improvements. The cost of the subscription is an arguably pricy $20 a month, and it's currently only available in the US. However, even if just a small percentage of ChatGPT's userbase signs up for it, it could be a solid revenue stream for OpenAI.

Source: Reuters