AMD Radeon 23.2.1 driver out for Radeon RX 6000 and 7000 series GPUs

AMD has released a new WHQL driver update version 23.2.1 for the Radeon RX 6000 and 7000 series GPUs. It follows four driver releases in a row the Santa Clara company released for its Radeon RX 7000 series without a new update for its RX 6000 series and older cards.

The new driver brings improved support for Forspoken and Deadspace and a bunch of other game titles including the recently released Hogwarts Legacy. It also brings additional Vulkan extensions, and more. Unfortunately, some of the high power usage bugs still remain.

The full release notes, including the open issues and a couple of important notes, are given below:

Fixed issues AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may fail to launch with the error message “Delayed Write Failed” on Microsoft® Windows® 11 version 22H2.

Poor performance and load time may be observed while playing SpaceEngine™.

Corruption may be observed while scrolling the points shop in STEAM™ on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.

Performance drop may be observed during Fortnite™ and YouTube playback with Enhanced Sync enabled on some AMD Graphics Products such as AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT.

Corruption or game crash may be observed while playing Door Kickers 2™.

Missing or flickering textures may be observed while playing Emergency 4™.

Application crash may be observed when launching Baldur's Gate 3™ using Vulkan® API on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Stuttering may be observed while playing Sea of Thieves™ on Radeon™ RX 6000 and above series GPUs.

Corruption may be observed while playing Battlefield™ 4 with Post Process Quality settings set to high or ultra on Radeon™ RX 6000 and above series GPUs.

White foliage may be observed while playing Hogwarts Legacy™ on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Intermittent system stuttering or UI flickering may occur when two videos are simultaneously playing using chromium-based browsers on some multi-display configurations. Known issues High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configurations on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Application crash may be observed while opening Premium Gold Packs in EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23.

Some virtual reality games or apps may experience lower-than-expected performance on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

AMD Bug Report Tool pop-up or system hang may be observed after driver upgrade on some hybrid graphics notebooks. Users are recommended to use the factory reset install option as a workaround.

Corruption may be briefly observed when moving Netflix video between displays or minimize-to-fullscreen on some AMD Products such as AMD Ryzen™ 7 6800U​.

Certain videos played with Movies and TV may briefly show corruption when moving the window between displays on some AMD Graphics Products such as AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Maximum encode bitrate is limited to 100Mbps for certain applications. Important notes AMD Link users running Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs will need to update to a newer version of AMD Link now available on various platforms.

AMD is working with the game developers of Hogwarts Legacy™ to resolve performance issues when enabling ray tracing.

You can download the new Radeon Adrenalin 23.2.1 driver from AMD's website.