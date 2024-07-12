Age of Empires IV Season Eight begins July 18 with the Summer Sights event and more

Microsoft's historical RTS game Age of Empires IV is about to launch its latest season of content. The company has confirmed that Season 8 will begin on Thursday, July 18.

In a post on the Age of Empires site, it was revealed that the new season will begin with the Summer Sights event. It will last until August 1, and during that time, players will be able to claim a number of rewards, including a new profile icon, Kraken at Sunset, just for logging into the game during the event. Players will also be able to earn a number of new coat of arms banners if they reach certain achievements during the event.

Microsoft has also released a new patch ahead of Season Eight. The new 11.0.782 has quite a lot of new changes, improvements, and bug fixes. It also adds a new map, Socotra. The post states:

Chaos emerges as different civilizations crowd together on the small island of Socotra, struggling to expand on what little space they could get.

Microsoft will release a second patch sometime in mid to late August during Season 8 of the game. It will include the return of Age of Empire IV's Map Monsters, with some familiar creatures on both land and sea.

The second patch will also include the following changes and additions:

A full rework of Rus’ bounty system.

The Deer Stones will grant access to a new unit ‘Khan’s Hunters’.

The House of Learning will receive some new and compelling technologies.

A mid-season map pool refresh.

Many more balance tweaks.

Season 8 is currently scheduled to end on October 17. Microsoft stated that Age of Empire IV players can expect Season 9 to begin sometime in late 2024 and that even more major changes are planned for the game in 2025.