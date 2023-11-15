Amazon announces Astro for Business, a robotic security guard for workplaces

Amazon has announced that its Astro robot now has a new functionality in the form of a security robot, which is available to small and medium businesses in the U.S. starting today as Astro for Business.

Amazon originally announced the Astro robot back in 2022 and it has been available through Amazon only by invitation, however today's announcement makes it purchasable for $2,349.99 which includes a free four-month trial of Ring Protect Pro and Astro Secure subscription packages.

The device has two wheels to navigate, as well as a large screen for displaying information and a camera mounted on the top of the device which can rotate and record information that it is seeing. Its feature set can also be enhanced through the purchase of various subscriptions, such as the aforementioned Ring Protect Pro ($20/month) and Astro Secure ($60/month), as well as Virtual Security Guard ($99/month), which are detailed below:

A new subscription built specifically for business environments that enables Astro to patrol autonomously and lets customers create multiple security monitoring routes tailored to their business, with specific viewpoints and frequencies. Astro can also send customers smart alerts when it hears the sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms or glass breaking, and with a synced Ring Alarm, Astro can also move autonomously to triggered sensors to investigate. Virtual Security Guard: For even more protection, adding a Virtual Security Guard subscription lets Rapid Response agents respond when Astro is in Home or Away mode. For example, if Astro detects an unrecognized person, hears the sound of glass breaking or a smoke or CO alarm, or receives an alert that a Ring Alarm sensor has been triggered, agents are alerted. The agents can then initiate Astro’s live view and remotely navigate the device to investigate further, and if needed, call emergency services.

Amazon touts that Astro for Business brings many security enhancements to businesses, by "providing visibility on blind spots" and "giving business owners peace of mind" through constant monitoring and giving greater flexibility that stationary mounted cameras cannot provide.

Furthermore, the device is capable of mapping up to 5,000 square feet, as well as using features seen in its Ring doorbell range such as live view and two-way talking. The device also supports visual ID which can send smart alerts for unrecognised people that it spots.