The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus promises three times the battery life than the original

The Ring Video Doorbell family of smart home devices has become an easy way to monitor activity outside the home to keep people inside safe. However, many people would also prefer not to hard wire such a device into their front doorway. Today, Ring, owned by Amazon, announced the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, a new device that offers the freedom of placing the smart doorbell wherever the owner wants it.

The new Battery Doorbell Plus is supposed to have three times the battery life compared to the first Ring Video Doorbell. You can also connect it to the optional Ring Solar Charger so that it never runs out of power. However, that's not the only improvement in this new version. Ring states:

This next-generation video doorbell is our first battery doorbell with a 150-degree by 150-degree field of view, giving you a head-to-toe view of all your visitors, whether they be human or of the friendly four-legged variety.

The camera itself has a new high-resolution limit of 1536p. It can also be used with Ring's Package Alert feature, which can send you a notification on your smartphone if a package has been delivered to your doorstep.

Of course, this new Ring Battery Doorbell Plus has the same features that older Ring devices have, including Live View and Two-Way Talk so you can speak and see people outside while staying safe inside. You can pre-order it now for $179.99, and shipments are scheduled to being on April 5.

