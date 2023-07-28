AMD details the oddly-named RX 7900 GRE 16GB that's here to take down Nvidia RTX 4070

AMD China has unveiled a new Radeon card earlier today. The new SKU is part of the AMD RX 7900 series of GPUs, and has somewhat of a weird name as it is called the "RX 7900 GRE". The card, at first glance, appears to be China-only as the announcement was exclusively made by the AMD China division. However, in its blog post on Weibo, the company has confirmed that it can be purchased in China through major e-commerce retailers, as well as worldwide via System Integrators (SIs).

Keep in mind though that the blog post has been Google translated to English from Chinese and hence, it could be slightly erroneous. AMD China writes:

AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics card can be purchased through major e-commerce retailers in mainland China and specific SI partners around the world from today, with a suggested retail price starting at RMB 5299.

As you may have noticed, the RX 7900 GRE has been priced at RMB (Chinese Yuan) 5,299/-, which translates to around US$740. While this seems to be on the high side, it must be noted that the 7900 XT was RMB 7,399 SEP (MSRP) product at launch, which was $899 in the USA. Hence, the actual price for a standalone RX 7900 GRE will be around $649. This puts it $50 above Nvidia's RTX 4070 and when we look at the specifications of the 7900 GRE, it does seem like the AMD card will be ahead in terms of rasterization performance.

If we had to extrapolate, the RX 7900 GRE could be trading blows with last-gen's similarly specced RX 6950 XT and the 6900 XT. We guesstimate this performance based on how closely the RX 7600 matches the performance of the RX 6650 XT and the 6600 XT, which are also similarly specced products.

Speaking of the specs, they are detailed below:

Compute Unit: 80

Stream processor: 5120

Base frequency: 1270MHz

Boost frequency: Up to 2245 MHz

Game frequency: 1880MHz

Ray accelerator: 80

AI Accelerators: 160

Peak half-precision (FP16) computing performance: 92 TFLOPs

Peak Single Precision Computing Performance: 46 TFLOPs

Transistor count: 54B

Typical board power (desktop): 260W

AMD Infinity Cache Technology: 64MB

Memory speed: Up to 18 Gbps

Video memory: 16 GB GDDR6

Memory interface: 256-bit

Memory bandwidth: Up to 576 GB/s

Effective Memory Bandwidth: Up to 2250 GB/s

DisplayPort interface 2.1

HDMI™ 2.1

USB Type-C

You may find more details about the AMD RX 7900 GRE on AMD's official China website.