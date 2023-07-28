NASA announces its own streaming service called NASA+, coming later this year

Netizens are soon going to have a new streaming service to try out as the American space agency NASA announced its on-demand streaming platform called NASA+. The body is also upgrading its mobile app and websites to offer a "connected, topic-driven experience" complete with a common search engine and integrated navigation.

The NASA+ streaming service is set to launch sometime later this year. You will be able to stream the agency’s Emmy Award-winning live coverage and get insights into NASA's missions through various original video series.

It will stream various titles, including NASA Explorers, The Color of Space, NASA Talks, Space Out, First Light, Mars Is Hard, and Artemis I Path To The Pad. The company already offers live streams of its space feeds but the NASA+ streaming service will be clubbed with some new video series when it arrives.

While services like Netflix and Peacock are either busy raising their prices or stopping users from sharing passwords, NASA+ will be a no-cost streaming service with an ad-free experience.

NASA said its streaming service won't require a subscription. You'll be able to access it via web browsers, through the upgraded NASA app on Android and iOS, and digital media players like Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV.

You can try out the revamped version of the NASA website using this link. The agency said it will continue to take feedback and make changes to the beta website on a rolling basis. The new website will serve as the one-stop homebase for the agency's growing database about its missions, research, climate data, Artemis updates, and more.

NASA is redesigning the nasa.gov and space.nasa.gov websites during the initial phase. But the organization said it will connect more of its websites and media libraries in the future to "continually streamline all the information shared across its centers, missions, and programs."

"With an enhanced digital presence, NASA will share science, research, exploration, and innovation with the world through cohesive platforms," it added.