AMD's 20GB VRAM RX 7900 XT is just $700 but probably not for very long

Last month, AMD officially announced price cuts on two of its RX 7900 series GPUs informing Neowin about the change that was made effective immediately. The 7900 XT was dropped to $749, down $150 from its original MSRP or SEP of $899. Meanwhile, the slightly less capable RX 7900 GRE pricing was also slashed down by $100 to $549.

The prices were slashed in anticipation for Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti Super which was landing at $799. The Nvidia card does perform well though there are some variants, particularly from MSI which appear to be crippled somewhere due to vBIOS limitations.

While most of the 7900 XT models are now hovering around the $750 range, a Sapphire model, the Pulse, is currently on sale for just $700 which makes it a very attractive deal (buying link towards the end of the article). The deal may not last for very long though as the discount already ran out on Amazon.

So if you are after a card that performs well at 1440p and 4K (2160p) this is a good GPU to consider. The 7900 XT has 20 Gigs of VRAM which means it has more than ample memory for even the most demanding titles, and you can even run high-resolution texture packs and mods.

If you are wondering how the 7900 XT compares against the 4070 Ti and Super GPUs, the XT is a bit faster than both in rasterization performance. If, however, ray tracing is your jam, then you are better off considering Nvidia as even the more expensive 7900 XTX can only keep up with a 4070 Ti at best.

Still, for the price of $700, the 7900 XT is fairly attractive deal:

SAPPHIRE PULSE Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB GDDR6 PCI Express 4.0 x16 ATX Video Card 11323-02-20G: $699.99 (Newegg US)

