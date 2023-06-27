AMD will be Starfield's official partner on PC with Ryzen and Radeon optimizations

If you want to play Starfield with the most specific optimizations on your PC, it will likely need some AMD hardware inside. Today, AMD announced it is the official graphics and GPU partner for Starfield, the upcoming and long awaited space-based RPG from Bethesda Game Studios.

In a special AMD web page, and an accompanying YouTube video, AMD gives a little more detail on what this partnership will mean for people who want to play Starfield. It quotes Jack Huynh, AMD's Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Computing and Graphics Group, as saying:

We have worked hand-in-hand with Bethesda Game Studios to optimize Starfield for both Xbox and PC with Ryzen 7000 series processors and Radeon 7000 series graphics.

The video also has some quotes from Bethesda Game Studios head Todd Howard, who stated:

We have AMD engineers in our code base working on FSR2 image processing and upscaling and it looks incredible. You're going to get the benefits of that obviously on your PC but also on Xbox. We're super excited and can't wait to show everybody more.

Howard mentions FSR2, which is a reference to AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 technology. It should offer AMD Radeon graphics card owners better image quality, faster frame rates, and optimized anti-aliasing for the game. Bethesda Softworks' PC version of its first-person shooter Deathloop was the first game to support FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 in 2022.

Hopefully, we will get more concrete details on how Starfield will use AMD's hardware for increased game performance and optimizations before its scheduled launch date of September 6. You can preorder it on Amazon for Xbox and PC right now. By the way, while the retail version of the game will contain a physical disk for Xbox, the PC version will come with a digital code to download the game.

