AMD has made limited edition Starfield Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPUs and Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPUs

A few weeks ago, AMD announced it would be the official CPU and GPU company for Starfield. AMD said it was working to optimize the upcoming sci-fi RPG from Bethesda Games Studios for "Xbox and PC with Ryzen 7000 series processors and Radeon 7000 series graphics."

Today, as part of QuakeCon 2023, AMD and Bethesda announced they would release special limited edition versions of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPUs with a custom shroud with Starfield artwork and packaging. It would also release the Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU with limited edition Starfield packaging.

AMD stated:

With just 500 graphics cards and CPUs being produced, they’re bound to be the most sought-after collector’s items in the cosmos.

Yes, only 500 units of these products are being made. The bad news is they won't be for sale, even if you have deep pockets. The good news is that you might be able to win these Starfield AMD products for free.

People who are attending QuakeCon 2023 will have a chance to win these Starfield AMD Radeon and Ryzen chips. In addition, you could win one by watching the official Bethesda Twitch channel, and you might want to keep an eye out on social media channels for AMD and Bethesda for further chances to win as well.

Plus, if you buy a new AMD Radeon GPU or Ryzen GPU, or buy a new gaming PC that has both, you might get a digital code for either a free Standard or Premium PC Starfield game.

Starfield Standard Edition Eligible AMD Ryzen processors AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

AMD Ryzen 7 7700

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Eligible AMD Radeon graphics cards AMD Radeon RX 7600

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Starfield Premium Edition Eligible AMD Ryzen processors AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

AMD Ryzen 9 7900 Eligible AMD Radeon graphics cards AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6800

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

Starfield is due for release for the PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on September 6.