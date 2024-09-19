The 2TB WD Blue SN5000 NVMe SSD hits its lowest price at $119.99 on Amazon

If you are in the market for an NVMe SSD, check out the 2TB WD Blue SN5000 NVMe Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) on Amazon. It is at its very lowest price of just $119.99, following a big 25% discount off its $159.99 list price. The 2TB model is not the maximum size available with this SSD, that's 4TB, but the 2TB model is a good balance between storage space and price.

The SN5000 uses PCIe Gen 4 technology to deliver read speeds of 5,500 MB/s and write speeds of 5,000 MB/s. Technically, these specs are what you get on the 4TB model but you should expect something very similar with the 2TB model.

According to Western Digital, the SN5000 is best suited for content creators and pro users. So, whether you're helping with the next blockbuster movie or working on your band's first album, this SSD should be suitable.

A big worry some people have when it comes to their files is that their storage devices could fail and all their documents are gone. The SN5000 doesn't solve this issue but it has been built for endurance. Western Digital says this product can be used confidently for up to 1,200 terabytes written, with that said, it's still a good idea to make regular backups.

Speaking of backups, with the SN5000, Western Digital includes a free download of Acronis True Image. That software allows you to back up your files and clone disks reliably and usually costs $49.99 per year.

