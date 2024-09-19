TOEM and The Last Stand: Aftermath are free to claim on the Epic Games Store

Another giveaway has gone live on the Epic Games Store, continuing the years-spanning streak. The promotion this time has TOEM and The Last Stand: Aftermath to claim. These replace Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland and Super Crazy Rhythm Castle offers that were available since last week.

Like always, PC gamers have seven days from today, September 19, to claim the games and attach them permanently to their Epic Games Store library.

From the duo, TOEM comes from Swedish indie studio Something We Made, which puts you into the shoes of a photographer. While the game is played in a top-down perspective for exploration and talking to locals around town, taking photographs will shift the perspective to first-person. The cozy title has you taking snaps of interesting townsfolk and elements around the world to complete puzzles to progress.

Here's how the studio describes the experience:

Set off on a delightful expedition and use your photographic eye to uncover the mysteries of the magical TOEM in this hand-drawn adventure game. Chat with quirky characters, solve their problems by snapping neat photos, and make your way through a relaxing landscape! Take photos with your camera to solve puzzles and help people!

Next, The Last Stand: Aftermath comes offering a rogue-lite experience set in a post-apocalyptic world taken over by the undead. You take the role of a survivor who has already been infected by the zombie virus, but keeps going to help others in this ruined landscape.

Developer Con Artist Games has this to say about the game:

You'll need to stay on your toes, since hordes of zombies still roam the streets, and you're no superhuman. In fact, you're one of the infected yourself, and eventually you'll die, be it from the hostile undead or the virus rampaging through your body. But when that happens, you'll pick up the game again as a new survivor, with perks and upgrades earned based on your progress from the last, and set out to try again.

TOEM and The Last Stand: Aftermath giveaways have just gone live, and they will last until September 26 on the Epic Games Store.